Schroder logged 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and four assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-120 loss to the Clippers.

The Raptors continue to tinker with the starting lineup as they try to find the best fit after the addition of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. With Pascal Siakam (back) out, Quickley, Barrett and Scottie Barnes slid over to create a small-ball approach with Schroder manning the point. We may see similar schemes if Siakam remains out, as the loss of Jakob Poeltl (ankle) necessitates some frontcourt sacrifices.