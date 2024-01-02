Schroder isn't starting Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Schroder picked up a spot start Saturday following a trade that sent O.G. Anunoby to New York, but he'll head back to the bench now that RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are set to make their team debuts. Schroder made his presence felt on the offensive end in December, averaging 12.3 points to go along with 2.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.5 minutes (13 games).