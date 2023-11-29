Schroder logged 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 loss to the Nets.

It's worth mentioning that Schroder banged his left knee Tuesday, and at one point he was sporting a heavy wrap on the sidelines. However, he returned to play and seemed to be moving around well, so it appears that he was able to shake off the bruise. Schroder has done a solid job facilitating for the Raptors this season, as Tuesday was his fifth game of the campaign with at least nine assists.