Schroder supplied 14 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Celtics.

Schroder has been a steady contributor for the Raptors, scoring in double digits in each one of his outings while also dishing out 10 or more assists four times. Even though this was one of his worst performances from a statistical perspective, he has a decent floor and should remain a solid asset in all formats. He has a relatively easy matchup against the Wizards on Monday.