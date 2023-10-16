Schroder recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Sunday's 134-93 preseason win over Cairns.

Schroder started once again during Sunday's exhibition matchup but was held to a single-digit scoring total for a second consecutive matchup to begin the preseason. The 30-year-old joined Toronto during the offseason after averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game with the Lakers last year, and he appears to be the favorite to start at point guard to begin the 2023-24 regular season.