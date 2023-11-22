Schroder ended Tuesday's 126-107 loss to Orlando with 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 27 minutes.

Schroder was arguably the only positive on a night to forget for Toronto, scoring a team-high 24 points. He has now scored at least 17 points in three straight games, getting things back on track after tallying just 13 points across his previous two games. Despite the lack of overall upside, Schroder remains a must-roster player, due in part to the fact he has very little competition for minutes.