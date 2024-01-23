Schroder notched 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 108-100 loss to Memphis.

Schroder entered Monday's contest having compiled 18 points and 14 assists on 7-for-18 shooting across his last three games. While his facilitation and efficiency continued to be lackluster Monday, his scoring volume received an uptick. Schoder remains a key component and tone setter in Toronto's rotation, but his fantasy stock is trending downward due to the continued acclimation of Immanuel Quickley.