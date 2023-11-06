Schroder chipped in 24 points (10-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-116 overtime victory over the Spurs.

Schroder made his presence felt on both ends of the court but was particularly good as a scorer, as his 24 points tied his season-high mark, and it also meant he had scored at least 20 points in two of his last three outings. Schroder has excelled as Toronto's starting point guard this season after dishing out at least 10 assists in four of his first seven appearances.