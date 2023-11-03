Schroder supplied 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to the 76ers.
Schroder once again led Toronto as a floor general, leading all players in Thursday's contest in assists while posting a double-double in a loss to Philadelphia. Schroder has been the leading distributor for the Raptors this season, handing out 10 or more assists in four of his six outings while posting a double-double in all four of those contests.
More News
-
Raptors' Dennis Schroder: Big double-double against Bucks•
-
Raptors' Dennis Schroder: Notches double-double in loss•
-
Raptors' Dennis Schroder: Leads offense in season-opening win•
-
Raptors' Dennis Schroder: Double-digit dimes against Wizards•
-
Raptors' Dennis Schroder: Scores seven in win•
-
Raptors' Dennis Schroder: Headed to Toronto•