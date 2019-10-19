Raptors' Devin Robinson: Cut loose by Raptors
Robinson was waived by the Raptors on Saturday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Robinson was let go by the Raptors on Saturday. If he clears waivers, he'll likely be bound for the Raptors 905 to start the season.
More News
-
Raptors' Devin Robinson: Latches on with Raptors•
-
Trail Blazers' Devin Robinson: Logs double-double in loss•
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: Arrested, let go by Washington•
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: Off injury report•
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: Could play Friday•
-
Devin Robinson: Hasn't played since January•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...