Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Another impressive effort
Hernandez registered 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during the Raptors' 94-79 win over the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.
The rookie continued his strong stretch of summer league performances, pacing the Rockets in scoring while checking second in rebounds. Hernandez has given a solid accounting of himself in the desert, with Thursday's effort pushing his averages to 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 23.5 minutes over four games.
