Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Assigned to the 905
Hernandez was assigned to the Raptors 905 on Monday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez will return to the G-league in order to get additional in-game opportunities. In three games at the NBA level, the rookie center's averaging 1.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 3.0 minutes.
