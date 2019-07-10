Hernandez totaled 16 points (5-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one assist across 24 minutes in the Raptors' 85-73 win over the Knicks on Tuesday in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Hernandez had a big game on Tuesday, recording a big double-double despite a poor shooting night. The big man from Miami and this year's No. 59 pick will have his work cut out for him in Toronto's crowded front court this season.

