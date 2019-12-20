Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Called up from G League
Hernandez has been called up to the NBA ahead of Friday's matchup against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The Raptors have a staggering injury report, so Hernandez has been recalled from the G League to provide extra depth. He's appeared in four NBA games this season, spending most of his time in the G League. With the Raptors 905, he's averaged 13.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 29.3 minutes.
