Hernandez (ankle) is with the Raptors in Orlando and is available to play, Austin Kent of SLAM reports.

Hernandez missed the Raptors' final 37 games before the hiatus due to a severe right ankle sprain. Now that he's back, he'll presumably continue acting as a depth piece for Toronto. In four appearances this season, Hernandez totaled four points, seven rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes.