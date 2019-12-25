Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Confined to walking boot
Hernandez was spotted with a walking boot protecting his sprained right ankle while he was sidelined for Wednesday's 118-102 loss to the Celtics, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez's absence Wednesday was his third straight on account of the injury, and the fact that he's in a boot suggests he'll likely viewed as out indefinitely rather than day-to-day. The rookie second-round pick wasn't likely to be a major factor in the Toronto rotation in the near future, even with fellow frontcourt players Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Pascal Siakam (groin) facing uncertain timelines to return to action.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.