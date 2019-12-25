Play

Hernandez was spotted with a walking boot protecting his sprained right ankle while he was sidelined for Wednesday's 118-102 loss to the Celtics, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez's absence Wednesday was his third straight on account of the injury, and the fact that he's in a boot suggests he'll likely viewed as out indefinitely rather than day-to-day. The rookie second-round pick wasn't likely to be a major factor in the Toronto rotation in the near future, even with fellow frontcourt players Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Pascal Siakam (groin) facing uncertain timelines to return to action.

