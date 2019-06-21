Hernandez has been selected by the Raptors with the 59th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Eligibility restrictions prevented Hernandez from playing last season. During the 2017-18 campaign, he averaged 11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 block across 25.8 minutes for Miami.

