Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Drops 15 in consolation game
Hernandez posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a a blocked shot across 24 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Sixers in the consolation bracket of the Las Vegas Summer League.
The second-round pick from Miami concluded his Summer League acton with yet another strong effort. While his work in Vegas has been impressive, he's in for an uphill battle in terms of playing time if he leapfrogs the G-League. The Raptors are currently stacked underneath the basket with Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka all returning to their usual roles.
