Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Facing uncertain return date
Hernandez (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Hernandez hasn't played for the Raptors or the G League's Raptors 905 since Dec. 17, when he sprained his right ankle. The rookie big man was still in a walking boot as of Christmas Day, and with no reports emerging suggesting that he's close to resuming on-court activity, it appears safe to rule him out for at least a few more games.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...