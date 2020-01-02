Hernandez (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Heat.

Hernandez hasn't played for the Raptors or the G League's Raptors 905 since Dec. 17, when he sprained his right ankle. The rookie big man was still in a walking boot as of Christmas Day, and with no reports emerging suggesting that he's close to resuming on-court activity, it appears safe to rule him out for at least a few more games.