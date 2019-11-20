Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Heads to G League
The Raptors assigned Hernandez to the G League's Raptors 905 on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez is playing in the 905's game against the Maine Red Claws but could rejoin the NBA team ahead of its game later in the day versus the Magic. The rookie big man made his NBA debut in the Raptors' previous game Monday versus Charlotte, scoring two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and adding four rebounds and one steal in six minutes off the bench.
