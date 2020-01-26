Hernandez, who is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, has recently resumed using a walking boot to protect his injured right ankle, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez hasn't seen game action since Dec. 17 due to the sprained ankle, but he appeared to be closing in on a return when he shed the boot earlier this month. The Raptors' hopes for the rookie's imminent return were apparently premature, however, as he's now back in the boot and remains without a target date to play again. Toronto is otherwise relatively healthy in the frontcourt, so Hernandez will likely see most of his opportunities at the G League level once he's deemed ready to play.