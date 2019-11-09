Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Massive G League opener
Hernandez racked up 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 34 minutes Friday against Grand Rapids.
Hernandez is proving why the Raptors signed him to a partially guaranteed three-year contract this offseason following his second-round selection by the squad. He could find his way back to the NBA level in the future, but he looks primed for a big year in the G League for now.
More News
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Yet to make regular-season debut•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Signs with Toronto•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Drops 15 in consolation game•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Another impressive effort•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Big double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Well-rounded stat line in loss•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.