Hernandez racked up 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 34 minutes Friday against Grand Rapids.

Hernandez is proving why the Raptors signed him to a partially guaranteed three-year contract this offseason following his second-round selection by the squad. He could find his way back to the NBA level in the future, but he looks primed for a big year in the G League for now.