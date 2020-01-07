Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: No longer in boot
Hernandez was spotted Monday without a walking boot protecting his sprained right ankle, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez has been sidelined for just over two weeks with the ankle injury, but his ability to ditch the boot represents a tangible sign of progress. The rookie big man could be cleared to resume on-court activity in the near future, though he seems likely to miss at least a few more games before the Raptors give him the green light to play again.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...