Hernandez was spotted Monday without a walking boot protecting his sprained right ankle, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez has been sidelined for just over two weeks with the ankle injury, but his ability to ditch the boot represents a tangible sign of progress. The rookie big man could be cleared to resume on-court activity in the near future, though he seems likely to miss at least a few more games before the Raptors give him the green light to play again.