Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Not playing Monday
Hernandez (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Hernandez shed the walking boot protecting his sprained right ankle two weeks ago, but the Raptors haven't indicated the rookie big man is close to returning to game action. The 23-year-old hasn't seen action with Toronto nor the G League's Raptors 905 since Dec. 17.
