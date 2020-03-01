Play

Hernandez (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Hernandez remains out indefinitely with the severe right ankle sprain that has prevented him from playing for either the Raptors or the G League's Raptors 905 since Dec. 17. Toronto likely won't offer a concrete timetable for Hernandez's return until he's able to resume full-court, full-contact practices.

More News
Our Latest Stories