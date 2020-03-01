Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Not ready to play yet
Hernandez (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Hernandez remains out indefinitely with the severe right ankle sprain that has prevented him from playing for either the Raptors or the G League's Raptors 905 since Dec. 17. Toronto likely won't offer a concrete timetable for Hernandez's return until he's able to resume full-court, full-contact practices.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...