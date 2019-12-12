Hernandez recorded 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's win over Windy City.

Hernandez started and played 20 minutes en route to a double-double. The second-round pick out of the University of Miami is having an impressive rookie season, averaging 14.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.