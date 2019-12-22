Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Out Sunday
Hernandez is out for Sunday's contest against Dallas due to a sprained ankle, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez joins an already staggering injury report ahead of Sunday's contest. The rookie last logged two minutes of action against Cleveland last Monday.
