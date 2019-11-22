Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Out with thumb issue
Hernandez will miss Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a thumb injury, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. Hernandez has played a minor role in both of the Raptors' last two games, playing a combined seven minutes.
