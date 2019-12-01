Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Questionable against Utah
Hernandez (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Hernandez missed the last four games due to the right thumb sprain but may be able to return Sunday. The 22-year-old has appeared in two games with the Raptors and two games in the G League this season.
