Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Rejoins big club
Hernandez was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez will rejoin Toronto for Thursday's game against the Rockets after notching 22 points, eight rebounds and a block across 27 minutes in an appearance for the team's G League affiliate earlier in the week. He's played just nine minutes across three games for the Raptors this season.
More News
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Assigned to the 905•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Questionable against Utah•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Won't play Friday•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Will sit out again Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Will miss second straight game•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Out with thumb issue•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.