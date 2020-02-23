Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Remains out Sunday
Hernandez (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Hernandez hasn't seen game action since Dec. 17 with the Raptors 905 in the G League, and there's been no indication of when he may be able to return to the court. It should be safe to consider the 23-year-old week-to-week until the team provides a meaningful update.
