Hernandez (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Hernandez hasn't seen game action since Dec. 17 with the Raptors 905 in the G League, and there's been no indication of when he may be able to return to the court. It should be safe to consider the 23-year-old week-to-week until the team provides a meaningful update.

