Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Remains sidelined
Hernandez (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
The rookie has been out of commission at both the NBA and G League level since Dec. 17 with a severe right ankle sprain. Toronto hasn't indicated that Hernandez is practicing yet, so it wouldn't be surprising if his absence extended through the All-Star break.
