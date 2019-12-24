Play

Hernandez (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Celtics.

Hernandez will remain sidelined as a result of a sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined since Dec. 16 against Cleveland. The 22-year-old has averaged just 2.8 minutes per game in his first four NBA appearances this season, so the team likely won't need to rush him back until he's fully healthy.

