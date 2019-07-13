Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Signs with Raptors
Hernandez signed a partially guaranteed three-year rookie deal with the Raptors on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Hernadez was selected by Toronto with the 59th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. Roster spots are not guaranteed for second-round picks, but this deal indicates the Raptors have liked what they've seen from the University of Miami product so far.
