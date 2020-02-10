Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Sitting Monday
Hernandez (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Hernandez's last game action came Dec. 17, when he was on an assignment with the G League's Raptors 905. The organization hasn't indicated that Hernandez is particularly close to returning to action, so it's probably safe to rule him out through the All-Star break.
