Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Two boards shy of double double
Hernandez tallied 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3PT), eight boards, two steals and two blocks Wednesday against the Red Claws.
Hernandez was sent down to the G League to get in some extensive action and took advantage of his opportunity with the club logging 33 minutes in the contest. He could rejoin the Raptors in short order but will likely produce some big lines when he winds up dressing for the G League squad.
