Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Well-rounded stat line in loss
Hernandez totaled five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block over 22 minutes in the Raptors' 80-71 loss to the Warriors in the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday.
The 59th pick in this year's draft didn't do much scoring, but he balanced out his low offensive output with some quality stats elsewhere. He'll start the season as a backup center for Toronto.
