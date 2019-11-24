Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Will miss second straight game
Hernandez (thumb) is listed as out for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Hernandez's sprained right thumb will cost him a second straight game, but his absence shouldn't have any implications on the Toronto rotation. The rookie has played all of seven minutes in the NBA this season and is buried on the depth chart at both frontcourt spots.
