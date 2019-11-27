Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Will sit out again Wednesday
Hernandez (thumb) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Hernandez hasn't been a regular member of the Toronto rotation this season, but his absence will loom a little larger than normal with five other Raptors players either ruled out or listed as doubtful for Wednesday.
More News
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Will miss second straight game•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Out with thumb issue•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Two boards shy of double double•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Heads to G League•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Massive G League opener•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Yet to make regular-season debut•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.