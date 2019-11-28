Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Won't play Friday
Hernandez (thumb) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Magic.
Hernandez will miss his fourth straight game with a thumb issue after appearing in his first two NBA games, where he logged seven total minutes. The 22-year-old's next chance to take the court will come Sunday against Utah.
More News
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Will sit out again Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Will miss second straight game•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Out with thumb issue•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Two boards shy of double double•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Heads to G League•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Massive G League opener•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.