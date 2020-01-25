Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Won't play Sunday
Hernandez (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's tilt with San Antonio.
Hernandez hasn't seen action at any level since Dec. 17 as he continues to battle with a severe right ankle sprain. The rookie center remains without a firm timetable for return as the team's been relatively silent regarding his rehab.
