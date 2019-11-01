Hernandez hasn't appeared in the first five regular season games of 2019-20.

Hernandez averaged 5.0 points (33.3 FG, 0.0 3Pt, 71.4 FT), 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 block in 13.0 minutes through three preseason appearances. However, the rookie big man hasn't seen any action through five regular season games. Chris Boucher is third on the center depth chart behind Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, and Boucher is averaging only 4.3 minutes across three tilts. Hernandez is on a non-guaranteed contract, so it remains to be seen whether the 59th overall pick of 2019 will stick with Toronto.