Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Yet to make regular season debut
Hernandez hasn't appeared in the first five regular season games of 2019-20.
Hernandez averaged 5.0 points (33.3 FG, 0.0 3Pt, 71.4 FT), 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 block in 13.0 minutes through three preseason appearances. However, the rookie big man hasn't seen any action through five regular season games. Chris Boucher is third on the center depth chart behind Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, and Boucher is averaging only 4.3 minutes across three tilts. Hernandez is on a non-guaranteed contract, so it remains to be seen whether the 59th overall pick of 2019 will stick with Toronto.
More News
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Signs with Toronto•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Drops 15 in consolation game•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Another impressive effort•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Big double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Well-rounded stat line in loss•
-
Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Drafted by Toronto•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.