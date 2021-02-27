Hall played 24 minutes off the bench for the G League's Raptors 905 in Friday's 126-117 win over the Greensboro Swarm, tallying 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four blocks and one assist.

Hall had made his first nine appearances at the G League bubble in Orlando as a member of the NBA G League Ignite squad, but he debuted for the 905 on Friday after its parent club (Toronto) acquired his rights by signing him to a 10-day deal Thursday. Toronto seems content to let Hall play out his 10-day deal in the G League, likely evaluating him for a potential second 10-day deal or rest-of-season contract if he fares well for the 905. Assuming the Raptors elect to keep him around beyond his 10-day deal, Hall will likely join the NBA team in Tampa following the All-Star break.