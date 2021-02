Hall signed a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hall will join the Raptors after he had been playing for the G League Ignite squad in the G League bubble this month. In nine games for the Ignite, Hall had been averaging 8.9 points on 61.4 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest. Hall, 23, has appeared in a combined total of nine NBA games in his career for Detroit and, most recently, Brooklyn in 2019-20.