Raptors' Eric Moreland: Signing 10-day deal with Toronto
Moreland signed a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Moreland was with the Raptors for preseason and training camp before being waived prior to the start of the season. He then had a short stint of just under a month with the Suns in December, but he appeared in just one game. Now, upon re-joining Toronto, Moreland will get another shot at the NBA, but it doesn't appear as though there will be many minutes available for him.
