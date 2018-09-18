Moreland signed a partially-guaranteed contract with the Raptors on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Moreland had a career year with Detroit last season, playing in 67 games and averaging 2.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 12.0 minutes. While those numbers weren't overly impressive, he had previously played in 11 total games in two prior seasons, so his involvement was still encouraging nonetheless. Still, the Pistons opted to let him walk this season and Moreland will now head to training camp with Toronto. If he makes the team, Moreland would provide some depth up front, but he'd be highly unlikely to make a fantasy impact in most formats.