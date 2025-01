The Raptors recalled Omoruyi from the G League's Raptors 905 on Sunday.

Omoruyi signed a 10-day pact with the Raptors on Jan. 8, though he has yet to appear for the parent club. The 27-year-old's next chance to suit up for the Raptors will come Monday against Golden State, and he will have three opportunities to play before his contract ends.