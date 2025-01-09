The Raptors assigned Omoruyi to the G League's Raptors 905 on Thursday.
Omoruyi signed a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Wednesday but will remain in the G League for the time being. Even when Omoruyi is with the NBA club, it is unlikely he will receive significant playing time.
More News
-
Raptors' Eugene Omoruyi: Inks 10-day deal with Toronto•
-
Timberwolves' Eugene Omoruyi: Let go by Minnesota•
-
Timberwolves' Eugene Omoruyi: Joins Minnesota•
-
Eugene Omoruyi: Will be waived by Washington•
-
Wizards' Eugene Omoruyi: Career-high 26 points vs. Boston•
-
Wizards' Eugene Omoruyi: Available vs. Chicago•