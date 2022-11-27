VanVleet ended with 26 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 victory over the Mavericks.

VanVleet paced the Raptors in scoring with 18 points in the first half on 5-of-11 shooting from the field as the team fought its way back from an early 15-point deficit in the first quarter to take the lead at the break. He chipped in another eight points in the third quarter before finishing with 26 on the night, which tied OG Anunoby for the game high. VanVleet also made a season-high nine free-throws in the contest and has made at least six in each of the last three games.