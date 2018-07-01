Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Agrees to two-year extension
VanVleet agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract extension Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
VanVleet had an outstanding second year in the NBA, finishing as a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year honors. While he was ultimately beat out by the Clippers' Lou Williams, VanVleet still helped make Toronto's bench one of the best in the league and was a contributing factor in the team's top overall finish in the Eastern Conference regular season standings. The 24-year-old averaged 8.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 20.0 minutes, while also hitting 1.4 three-pointers at an impressive 41.4 percent clip. With the Raptors set to bring back nearly the exact same cast of players as last season, VanVleet is likely looking at a similar role off the bench for the upcoming campaign.
